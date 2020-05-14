Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $120,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 419,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

