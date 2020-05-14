Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $185,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 756,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 440,240 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. 350,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

