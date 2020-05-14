Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $155,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

