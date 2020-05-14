Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Walmart worth $298,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.05. 5,169,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

