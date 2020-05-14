Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Anthem worth $119,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,360. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average of $274.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

