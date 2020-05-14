Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $108,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $754,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.75. 3,978,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

