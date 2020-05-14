Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,836 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of American Express worth $107,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.06. 8,290,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,355. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

