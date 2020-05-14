Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $255,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $12,150,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NFLX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $438.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,260,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.25 and its 200 day moving average is $347.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

