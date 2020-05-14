Rights and Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,635 ($21.51) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.70), approximately 8,180 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.18).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,976.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

