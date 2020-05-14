Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.89. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 523,235 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 293.10% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

