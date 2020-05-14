Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 5.7%

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Risk (George) Industries alerts:

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Risk (George) Industries had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.