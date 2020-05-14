Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.61. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 29,932,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

In other Ritter Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

