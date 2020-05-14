Rosenblatt Securities Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $115.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.21. 494,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,075. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

