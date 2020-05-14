Roy J. Seiders Sells 965,797 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,127. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.
Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Yeti Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
