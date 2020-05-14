Roy J. Seiders Sells 965,797 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,127. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

