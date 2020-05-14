Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $40.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,124. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.