Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $195.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $23.40 on Thursday, reaching $189.60. 390,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,866,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,835,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,320,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

