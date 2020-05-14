Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $32.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 481,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,003. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.67. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

