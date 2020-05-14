Royal Bank of Canada Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $317.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $317.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,202. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,526.31 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,023,196 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

