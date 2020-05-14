Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $9.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PINWF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 21,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

