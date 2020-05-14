Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 21,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

