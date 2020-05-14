Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $12.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.77.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.79. 20,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

