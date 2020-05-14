Royal Bank of Canada Trims CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Target Price to $4.00

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,864. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

