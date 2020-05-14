Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884.78 ($24.79).

Several brokerages recently commented on RDSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.72) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

LON:RDSA traded down GBX 45.40 ($0.60) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,204 ($15.84). The company had a trading volume of 10,233,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,370.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,884.78. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

