Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,799. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $16,210,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.