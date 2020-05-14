Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,753,243 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of General Electric worth $80,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 117,683,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,487,719. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

