Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,565 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Becton Dickinson and worth $143,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.86. 92,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average of $255.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

