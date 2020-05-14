Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 502,403 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Welltower worth $98,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 819,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 58,617 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Welltower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 584,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

