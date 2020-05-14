Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 722 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $94,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $498.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.34. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

