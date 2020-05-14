Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,592 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Citrix Systems worth $93,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $55,960,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Wedbush raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

CTXS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,553. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.