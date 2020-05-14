Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $99,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $8,923,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -616.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

