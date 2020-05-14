Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 66,899 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $121,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 601,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.