Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Msci worth $104,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Msci by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Msci by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.11. 35,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,412. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.83.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

