Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Healthpeak Properties worth $90,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,003,000.
In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 3,210,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,827. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.