Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $88,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

