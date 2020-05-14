Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,073,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,294 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $433,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 8,114,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

