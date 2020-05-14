Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $175.35 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $175,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $552,739.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,296 shares of company stock valued at $100,387,795 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day moving average is $296.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

