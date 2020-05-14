Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $179.56 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Moody’s worth $179,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

