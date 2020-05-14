Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $340.75 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 450,147 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $340,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UNH traded up $13.12 on Thursday, hitting $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

