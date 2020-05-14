Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $94.11 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $94,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.95. The stock had a trading volume of 860,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,031. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

