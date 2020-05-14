Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,774 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of CME Group worth $179,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,293,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

