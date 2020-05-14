Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 117,580 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282,575 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 117,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Exelon worth $121,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 4,215,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,949. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.