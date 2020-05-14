Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,182,127 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 320.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $116,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. 26,938,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,247,539. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

