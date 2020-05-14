Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 79,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $134,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Netflix stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.