Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $125,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.90. 12,047,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

