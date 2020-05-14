Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,814 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $93,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $170,192,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $45,112,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $686.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,589. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

