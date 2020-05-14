Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 225,382 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Williams Companies worth $95,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 402,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 913,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

