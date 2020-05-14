Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 226,044 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $136,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.72. 2,809,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

