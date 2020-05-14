Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,210 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Humana worth $104,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.28. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $393.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

