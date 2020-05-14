Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,650 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Autodesk worth $120,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,329. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

