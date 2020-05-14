Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,650 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Autodesk worth $120,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADSK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,329. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
