Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

